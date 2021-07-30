Fox outfoxes slalom to win

TOKYO • Australia's Jessica Fox won gold in the first-ever women's canoe slalom yesterday, adding to a kayak slalom bronze earlier this week, with a near-flawless run down a challenging white-water course in Tokyo.

Britain's Mallory Franklin (108.68) won silver, which was also her first Olympic medal, with Germany's world champion Andrea Herzog (111.13) taking the bronze.

Fox arrived in Tokyo looking for gold in both the canoe and kayak, but that dream was shattered on Tuesday when two pole strikes earned her a four-second penalty.

Yesterday, she held her nerve to power through the finishing line in a time of 105.04 with no time penalties, slapping the water in celebration when she realised she was the first women's canoe slalom Olympic champion.

"I was so proud of the girls in the final," said Fox, 27, on the Olympic website on how she felt being the last one to head down the rapids.

"I was sitting, warming up, and I could see that Mallory had put down a good time, that Andrea had put down a good time and I just thought, 'Wow, how crazy to be here in the first Olympic final for the women's C1', and for it to be such a great show.

"I was just thrilled to be part of that, and I knew I had to do the best run that I could, no mistakes, just piece it together the whole way down and hold it together. I was full of emotion at the finish line to have done that."

Slalom kayakers use two bladed paddles and sit with their legs in front of them. In canoes, paddlers sit with their legs under them and use a one-bladed paddle.

Fox and other women paddlers have campaigned to get the women's canoe slalom added to the Olympic programme, which they hope will help garner greater public interest for the sport and with it more funding and access to better training and coaching.

"I have had to fight for 12 years just to get here, so it's really special to me," said Haley Daniels of Canada following her elimination in the heats.

Her male teammate Michael Tayler expressed his support.

"It seemed like a no-brainer, well why wouldn't there be a women's canoe class and there is no real good answer to why there was not one. A lot of good people had to push hard to get it into the Olympics," he said after the men's kayak slalom.

Women athletes in sports ranging from boxing to shooting have fought for a more equal footing with their male counterparts, winning an International Olympic Committee (IOC) commitment to gender parity.

In Tokyo, nearly 49 per cent of the athletes are women, according to the IOC quota allocation, which has described Tokyo 2020 as the first gender-balanced edition in history.

