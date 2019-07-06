Four signature events at Pesta Sukan

Fancy cycling 118km across Singapore while taking in the sights and sounds?

Participants can do just that during the Round Island Bike Adventure, one of four signature events of Pesta Sukan, the theme of GetActive! Singapore 2019 which commemorates the country's bicentennial.

Entries are open for individuals or teams of up to four. Riders will have to scan an ActiveSG code at each of the stations - Jurong West Sports Centre, Sports Hub, Pasir Ris Sports Centre and Yishun Sports Centre - to certify the completion of the route.

Another signature event is Kayak Discovery@Jurong Lake Gardens, where rowers get the chance to race at the new Jurong Lake Gardens. It was previously held at MacRitchie Reservoir.

The other two signature events are Adventure Race@Sentosa, an obstacle course race, and Stadium Run, where participants can test their speed or endurance.

There will also be 24 sports and nine para-sport competitions during this year's Pesta Sukan, Malay for Festival of Sports, which was first held in 1964 and featured events like mass jogging, cycling and dragon boating.

It aims to promote sports and wellness as well as to encourage greater interaction and camaraderie among citizens from different races and walks of life.

Lee Siang Yack, 81, is looking forward to taking part in the Round Island Bike Adventure for the second year in a row.

The cycling enthusiast, who trains three times a week, clocking 25km to 70km, said: "This time, it'll be a different experience. There are a lot more park connectors now and the rounds are much better for cycling."

The Pesta Sukan begins next Saturday with floorball and basketball competitions, before wrapping up with netball on Aug 31.

About $250,000 in prize, to be disbursed via PayNow and Active Wallet, is up for grabs.

Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin said: "We hope that this year's GetActive! Singapore will encourage family and friends to celebrate our sporting heritage and share their memories of past experiences. Pesta Sukan aims to encourage that.

"Our Singapore sports scene has come a long way as a platform for nurturing the distinctive character of Singapore society and, this year, we want to emphasise the spirit of giving and care that makes Singapore our special home now and into the future."

• Register for the various competitions at: events.myactivesg.com/getactive2019/pesta-sukan