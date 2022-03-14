Four on the bounce for Lucky Jinsha

Twelve starts. Five wins. Four on the bounce and a first on grass.

Truly, we have not yet seen the best from Lucky Jinsha.

Always the punters' pal in a career which began in December 2020, he was sent off as the $11 top pick yesterday - and he did not let them down.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes in Race 9, Lucky Jinsha won by a length. But it was much easier than the margin suggested.

Making light of the awkward gate - he jumped from 11 of 12 in that 1,200m sprint - Nunes soon had him leading the pack.

Hitting that home stretch with a two-length break on the rest, it soon became an exhibition.

Nonetheless, Nunes rode him as if his life depended on it.

Well, maybe not. But until then, Kranji's leading hoop had not yet brought home a winner - and it must have been getting frustrating. But Lucky Jinsha made it so easy for the Brazilian.

Trained by Tim Fitzsimmons, Lucky Jinsha can make it five in a row at his next start. Make sure you are on the bandwagon.

Nunes went on to make it a double. He took the last race on Brutus.

Signs of better things to come were evident in Race 2.

The form was there for all to see. Istataba had won a trial and her last two starts produced seconds.

Jake Bayliss was also the in-form jockey and the one hungry to lay down his mark in this Kranji stint. He had a double on Day 2.

Trainer Michael Clements was eager to make up for lost time, having drawn a blank at the last meeting. And the Al Rashid Stable, well, we know that they bring in quality horses.

So, looking at the race, the setting was ideal for the perfect storm.

And Istataba roared. The filly beat some of Kranji's future stars like Deception, Dixit Dominus, Ealami and Street Of Dreams.

Bayliss must be saluted for riding a terrific race. When Deception refused to budge over the final 200m, he practically carried Istataba over the line. And he did it in style.

As for Clements and the Al Rashid group, they would have known they had a good one. It was no surprise to see the filly being sent off as the $17 top pick.

Back to the race, Dixit Dominus led on settling, closely followed by Deception and Street Of Dreams. Bayliss had Istataba in fifth spot.

Halfway down straight, Dixit Dominus and Street Of Dreams started to get the staggers.

At the same time, Bayliss kept searching and finding openings for his mount. He had to take her wide but he had saved her earlier on and she was ready for that lung-busting drive to the line.

Kudos to Bayliss for a good ride and Clements for turning out the filly in tip-top condition.

As for Istataba, she will go on to win bigger and better races. Indeed, in this subculture of sawdust and feed buckets, the filly is like a breath of fresh air.

Late in the day, former jockey-turned-trainer Richard Lim saddled his first winner when $282 outsider Metal World beat Lim's Knight in a photo finish.

It was Lim's 25th runner for the season. Congratulations.