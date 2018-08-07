Four new faces to feature in Singapore squad for Sept 1-9 Asian Netball Championship

SINGAPORE - Netball Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 7) announced its 12-strong team that will compete at the Sept 1-9 M1 Asian Netball Championship (ANC) at the OCBC Arena.

National coach Natalie Milicich has drafted four new players into the team that clinched the silver medal at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur - goal shooter Lee Pei Shan, goalkeeper Sindhu Nair, goal shooter Tan Xin Yi and Ayshath Zaseela, who can play wing defence, centre or goal defence.

Tan, 21, and Ayshath, 19, are uncapped, while Lee, 18, and Sindhu, 22, each have two caps.

Lee said: "It's been a whirlwind journey since winning the 2017 Asian Youth Championship to playing in the same team with so many players I admire.

"It's all a bit surreal but I'm soaking it up and just trying to take it in my stride as I am really honoured and excited to be representing my country at the ANC."

Milicich selected her final 12 players from a 17-strong squad, following a nine-day training tour to New Zealand in July, and practice matches against top local teams in the Anbros National League.

The New Zealander said: "The training tour in New Zealand not only gave me the opportunity to see how our players matched up against taller, stronger- bodied netballers, but also test their ability to handle the pressure of higher-intensity matches.

"These factors, in addition to sticking to the game plan, will be key to success at the ANC which is set to be the most competitive edition of the tournament, and I believe that this team has the calibre to secure a top-two finish at the tournament."

Three-time champions Singapore are aiming for a top-two finish, which will qualify them for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, in 2019. The Republic were third in the last edition in Bangkok in 2016, with Malaysia beating Sri Lanka in the final.

The 2018 tournament will feature a record 12 teams, and will sport a new format which includes two round-robin stages.

The Republic are grouped with Brunei and Pakistan in the first round-robin stage, and will open their campaign against Asean neighbours Brunei on Sept 1.

* Tickets are available at www.apactix.com.

Team Singapore: Vanessa Lee (captain), Charmaine Soh, Nurul Baizura (both co-vice captains), Kimberly Lim, Nur Aqilah Andin, Melody Teo, Toh Kai Wei, Lee Pei Shan, Chen Lili, Sindhu Nair, Ayshath Zaseela, Tan Xin Yi.