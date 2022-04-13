Four hubs to host 2026 games

MELBOURNE • The Australian state of Victoria yesterday said that it will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but all sporting events will take place outside of Melbourne, with several regional towns taking centre stage.

Victoria premier Daniel Andrews praised the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for embracing the state's unusual pitch, admitting the model was "a bit riskier than just running it in the middle of a large city".

The 2026 Games will be held in four regional hubs across the state in the towns of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, each with its own athletes' village.

Despite the combined population of around 700,000, compared to over 5 million living in Melbourne, CGF president Louise Martin described Victoria's pitch as "a bold and innovative vision" for the multi-sport event, which takes place every four years.

"In Victoria, we believe we have found the perfect partner for the next stage of our journey," she said.

The state has confirmed 16 sports for the Games so far. Geelong will host aquatics, gymnastics, triathlon, hockey, beach volleyball and table tennis, while Ballarat will be home to athletics and boxing.

Netball, weightlifting, squash and lawn bowls will be played in Bendigo, with badminton and rugby sevens centred in Gippsland. Cycling will be between Gippsland and Bendigo, while Twenty20 cricket will be played at all four hubs.

The opening ceremony will still be held at Australia's largest sports stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which can hold more than 100,000 spectators.

The Australian Olympic Committee's chief executive Matt Carroll noted that more than "30 major global sporting events are coming to Australia across the next 10 years", including the Olympics in Brisbane in 2032.

"We have spoken about the green and gold runway leading into Brisbane 2032. Now to host a Commonwealth Games in 2026 is a major marker on that runway," he said.

The country will also host the Fifa Women's World Cup, along with New Zealand, next year, while Australia is the preferred candidate for the men and women's rugby World Cups in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

Andrews said the 2026 Games were expected to bring a "A$3 billion (S$3 million) boost to the Victorian economy", which had to weather long lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.