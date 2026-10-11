Straitstimes.com header logo

Four All Blacks ruled out of second Wallabies test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v New Zealand - Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 31, 2024 New Zealand's Asafo Aumua reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v New Zealand - Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 31, 2024 New Zealand's Asafo Aumua reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/ File Photo

Oct 11 - Four New Zealand players have been ruled out of next weekend's second Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney following their comprehensive 50-19 victory over Australia at Eden Park, New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday.

• The All Blacks, who retained the Bledisloe Cup for a 24th straight year, will be without hooker Asafo Aumua and loose forward Anton Segner after both failed their second head-injury assessments

• Ethan Blackadder has picked up a calf injury, and wing Leroy Carter has been ruled out due to a "high ankle sprain", which he suffered while scoring a try in the second half.

• George Bell, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Anton Lienert-Brown and Jamie Hannah have been named as injury replacements

• Australia face their own personnel problems and will be without key centre Len Ikitau, who left Saturday's game in the first half with a head knock, while Hunter Paisami has been suspended

• Jordan Petaia was also unavailable due to an ankle injury, with Corey Toole and Kadin Pritchard coming in as replacements REUTERS

See more on

New Zealand

Rugby

Australia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.