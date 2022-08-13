Foster's fate in All Blacks' hands

JOHANNESBURG • The New Zealand Herald has called embattled All Blacks boss Ian Foster "a decent man who is out of his depth in a brutal business" as he prepares for a Test that could seal his fate.

New Zealand face arch foes and world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Johannesburg today, and a sixth loss in seven Tests will almost certainly spell the end for the likeable but beleaguered "Fossie".

The ferocity of the Springboks last weekend delivered a 26-10 first-round triumph over the All Blacks in Mbombela, pushing Foster ever closer to the exit door.

That beating - the biggest in South Africa since 1928 - left not only Foster but also captain and flanker Sam Cane at the receiving end of a barrage of condemnation.

Following almost a decade assisting head coach Steve Hansen, the former fly-half took charge of the All Blacks after their semi-final exit at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Helped enormously by retired stars like Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, Hansen lost just 10 of 107 Tests, and Foster has been unable to match his predecessor's record.

In charge of the three-time world champions for 26 internationals, he has lost nine times, including to Ireland (three), France and South Africa since last November.

Many critics believe the time is up for Foster and, whatever today's result, he must quit or be axed.

Long the top-ranked rugby nation, the Kiwis' dismal run has sent them plummeting to fifth behind Ireland, France, South Africa and England. In fact, Foster has the poorest record among New Zealand coaches since the dawn of professional rugby in 1996.

Amid the media frenzy, Foster is thinking only of how he can stop South Africa winning successive Tests at home against his team for the first time since 2009.

"There is pressure, and we are feeling it, but our job is to look at the performance last week and improve on it," he said. "I understand the frustration, but that does not change what we have to do. There is no point sulking. We must go to Ellis Park believing we will win."

Foster has made four changes from the Mbombela starting line-up, and will count on new fly-half Richie Mo'unga. Props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax have also been promoted to try and counter the Springbok pack, along with flanker Shannon Frizell.

The Boks, too, have made five changes, with South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber cautioning his team not to underestimate today's opponents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE