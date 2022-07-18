Foster's back to the wall after All Blacks loss

AUCKLAND • Ian Foster's future as All Blacks coach looks in doubt after New Zealand Rugby yesterday launched an urgent review into their Ireland series defeat, which chief executive Mark Robinson deemed "not acceptable".

Robinson issued a terse statement a day after the three-time world champions' 32-22 loss in the third and deciding Test in Wellington, resulting in a maiden home series defeat for the hosts.

"Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night but clearly, the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected. We all know there is a huge amount of work to do," he said.

"Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to go from here. We will begin this work immediately."

A press conference that had been scheduled with Foster was abruptly cancelled yesterday, fuelling rumours he is facing the axe.

The 57-year-old, a former long-serving assistant to 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen, succeeded his mentor in 2019 but has not managed to pull the Kiwis out of the doldrums.

They have lost four of their last five Tests and seven of 24 under Foster - unacceptable by the All Blacks' lofty expectations - and are now a record-low fourth in the world rankings.

Last year, the board extended his contract until next year's World Cup in France despite widespread criticism, and the pressure has built amid the team's continued malaise.

The official All Blacks Facebook page was flooded with negative comments over the weekend, primarily directed at Foster and his coaching team.

New Zealand last changed their coach between World Cups in 2002, when an underperforming Wayne Smith was succeeded by John Mitchell.

Robinson's desire for urgency comes less than three weeks before the team's next assignment, two Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa against the world champions Springboks before taking on Argentina and Australia.

Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will be part of the team's backroom staff for the Rugby Championship, with some pundits championing his name as a replacement for Foster, while Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who has overseen six successful Super Rugby seasons, is another one in the running.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE