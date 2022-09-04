Foster hails All Blacks' ambition in easy victory

HAMILTON - Coach Ian Foster praised his team's mindset as a rampant New Zealand side beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton yesterday, producing an emphatic display to avenge last week's shock 25-18 loss to the Pumas.

The All Blacks led 24-3 at half-time and never looked like suffering a fourth straight loss on home soil, with the outcome leaving both teams on two wins and two losses in the Rugby Championship.

"I just love the ambition. When you've had a few losses, it's easy to shut down a little bit," said Foster.

"That's what I think we saw in the last quarter last week, and this week's been about sort of just trying to change that and getting them just to trust the rugby players that they are.

"I was really pleased with the ambition, particularly early when it was very wet."

It was a vastly more clinical display from the home side than last week's defeat in Christchurch, where the Pumas' resolute defensive wall held sway.

Despite wet conditions, New Zealand produced just three handling errors while unleashing several thrilling attacking moves.

They created first-half tries for Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke and Reiko Ioane while Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett crossed after the interval.

Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli, who scored 20 points with the boot last week, landed a solitary penalty for his team's only points.

The result provides some relief in a turbulent season for the under-fire Foster, who has now overseen three wins from his last nine Tests in charge - a record he will hope to improve on in the two remaining Rugby Championship Tests against Australia this month.

Captain Sam Cane, whose position is also under scrutiny, expressed relief.

"It was massively important (to win), we were under a bit of pressure. We weren't happy with what we dished up last week," he said.

"This week, we were in the game right from the start and we're able to turn that into points. That was a pretty enjoyable night."

Argentina counterpart Julian Montoya said his team learnt some valuable lessons.

"We need to keep working to be better. Last week we weren't world champions, this week we are not the worst of the world," he said.

In the later match, a dynamic South Africa scored their first win on Australian soil in nine years, overpowering the Wallabies 24-8 in Sydney to get their campaign back on track.

Both sides, like the All Blacks and Pumas, also have two wins and two losses each.

The Springboks had not tasted victory in Australia since 2013, spanning eight previous Tests, but the four tries-to-one win ended the dire run to avenge their 25-17 loss in Adelaide last week.

AFP, REUTERS