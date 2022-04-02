Zhou grateful for team's hard work in pre-season

LONDON • Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver in Formula One, has attributed his positive start to the season to lots of preparation work during the off-season.

Expectations were low for the rookie when he made his grand prix debut in Bahrain last month, with his Alfa Romeo team ending in ninth place in last year's constructors' championship.

But the 22-year-old finished 10th in the opening race - the 66th driver in F1 history to score points on the first try. He just missed out on another point at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after coming home 11th.

His quick adaption to elite racing is the result of countless hours spent with Alfa Romeo's engineers and mechanics in order to prepare himself for a 23-race season.

"It was amazing, as I never expected to get a point in my first race in F1," said Zhou.

"However, when it did happen, it was really emotional, because my team and I put a lot of effort in during the winter to ensure we were fully prepared before the start of the season, so now it seems that everything paid off."

During the Bahrain race, Zhou also briefly overtook seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for position, as the Briton struggled on cold tyres following his first pit stop.

While Zhou will not read too much into it, he has so far not looked out of depth at this level and is quickly gaining confidence.

"It was not a 'real' overtake, as he (Hamilton) was just out of the pit lane and was on cold tyres," he said. "However, it was still good to have the chance to battle with a seven-time world champion and someone (I) looked up to for years.

"It was a good chance for me to build up confidence, and I did enjoy the moment I passed him on track, especially on my F1 debut."

Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo in the off-season and the experience of the 32-year-old Finn, a 10-time grand prix winner, has been invaluable.

"Valtteri is a great guy and a very experienced driver," said Zhou.

"He is open, willing to help and share anything to help the team develop in a better direction.

"After Bahrain, he congratulated me and said some very nice things. I do appreciate that, and we are good teammates and the team works in a very friendly direction."

Zhou intends to keep working hard to ensure longevity in F1 but beyond racing, the Shanghai native is also seeking to improve the profile of Chinese people.

As an amateur and while rising up the ranks to F2 last season, he was always known as Guanyu Zhou to correspond with Western word order, but he revealed his surname was now written before his last name in official F1 documents and on-screen graphics.

"Both my team and I think it is a good chance to show the world how to pronounce Chinese names the right way," he said.

"As I am racing in an international (series) with hundreds of millions of (viewers) every year, using this as a channel to communicate and demonstrate Chinese culture is very necessary and also (makes me) very proud.

"I do enjoy when I am called Zhou Guanyu rather than Guanyu Zhou."

XINHUA