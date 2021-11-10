'You can't break us', says Hamilton as he explains remarks about Bottas

LONDON • Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton moved on Monday to defuse comments he made about outgoing Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez after Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Briton, who trails Mexico race winner Max Verstappen by 19 points with four races remaining, had appeared to blame pole holder Bottas for "leaving the door open" to his Dutch title rival, allowing Red Bull's championship leader to seize the race lead going into the first corner.

On Monday, Hamilton took to Instagram to clarify his words.

"Yesterday, I said that VB left the door open and naturally, people will jump to criticise," he said.

"We are a team and we win and we lose as a team. There is not one single person responsible for winning or losing, we do it together good or bad. You may be able to beat us but you can't break us.

"Onto the next one Valtteri, let's keep pushing bro."

He also told reporters after the race that he knew the Red Bull was quick because Perez, who finished third, had nearly overtaken him at the end.

The Mercedes driver said he wanted to "make sure people don't read what I was saying wrong".

"I have a lot of respect for (Perez) and think he's doing a great job in his new team. He's improved so much this season and I know how hard it is to progress with a new team, it takes time," he added. "My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the hardest thing due to the low drag we all have. That's why there is very little overtaking.

"However, he was able to follow so closely, which highlights just how much more downforce they were able to carry."

Hamilton was runner-up for the second successive grand prix.

The battle resumes in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend before the championship heads to the Middle East for the last three races.

Meanwhile, three-time world champion Jackie Stewart will pay tribute to F1 great Juan Manuel Fangio today when the Argentinian's remains are moved to a new mausoleum in a Balcarce museum alongside his cars.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first of his five world championships with four different constructors.

"I'm carrying his remains to his racing car collection. He was the greatest driver of all time," Stewart, who was one of the six pallbearers who carried the Argentinian's coffin to the cemetery at the 1995 funeral, said.

