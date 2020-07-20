Wolff rubbishes Ferrari's grouses over engine curbs

BUDAPEST • Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has taken a swipe at rivals Ferrari, describing recent comments by Scuderia chief Mattia Binotto about Formula One's engine regulations as "another complete b***s*** story".

The Austrian rejected the Italian's claim that other teams - and not just Ferrari - were affected by technical directives last year, which the Prancing Horse blamed for their slump in form.

Speaking late on Saturday, Wolff was clearly irritated by Ferrari's claims. "There was a clear regulation on power units that was clarified in Austin on what we are allowed to do and not, which was important," he said, referring to last year's United States Grand Prix, where Ferrari's hot streak ended.

"But nothing that was in any way surprising because if you comply with the regulations, then that was clear anyway."

Ferrari had reeled off six consecutive pole positions and three successive wins before the Austin race last November, a streak that raised suspicion among rival teams that their engines were enhanced in a way that contravened some technical regulations. That directive was followed two weeks later by another in Sao Paulo that focused on other technical aspects of power units.

The result was that Ferrari suffered an immediate drop in power output and speed, handing the initiative in the championship to six-time champions Mercedes.

Wolff also hit out at Ferrari and others for saying they were ready to sign a new commercial "Concorde Agreement", setting out the sport's future to 2026. He said: "They make themselves a laughing stock with those comments in the public. Negotiations should be taking place behind closed doors without a running commentary from competitors."

