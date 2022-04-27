Wolff condemns car, vows to shield Hamilton

LONDON • Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has promised to protect Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time Formula One world champion had his worst showing of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last Sunday.

The Briton finished 13th in the fourth race of the campaign and was lapped by Red Bull's reigning world champion and race winner Max Verstappen.

Mercedes teammate George Russell's fourth place after the Imola sprint weekend also put Hamilton's seeming loss of form into question as much as the car's performance.

"I have to protect him. It's not his low," said Wolff, whose team failed to make it to the final stage of qualifying for the first time in a decade. "It's the low of the car performance.

"The guy is the best driver in the world and he is not having a machine and equipment underneath him to be able to execute. In a way it is even irrelevant whether you come eighth, 12th, 15th, doesn't matter, it's all bad."

Hamilton is now seventh overall, already 58 points behind Ferrari leader Charles Leclerc and with his title hopes in tatters.

The 37-year-old had written off his title chances after Sunday's race, adding that they are "fighting to understand the car" and improve through the year.

But Wolff said he still had faith that Hamilton, winner of a record 103 races, would overcome this difficult moment in his career.

"He's going to help the team to sort themselves out and we are sticking together through good and bad times," Wolff added.

The Austrian apologised to Hamilton over the team radio after the race, saying Mercedes had not provided a car worthy of his stature and they would fix it.

How they do that remains to be seen. The car suffers from "porpoising" more than others, a fundamental problem arising from new rules that make it bounce on the straights as aerodynamic downforce is gained and broken.

While Wolff feels the team can still unlock the car's "aerodynamic goodness", he also recognised they might also have to go back to the drawing board.

"You don't need to throw away the goodness, but if there are fundamental areas that don't allow us to unlock the potential that we believe is in the car, then you need to cut your losses," he said.

"It would mean you say, 'Where is the baseline now?' Is there a new one we can start on where we believe we can unlock more potential? If we thought that, we would have done it five months ago.

"We believed this was the development line we needed to take. So it is quite a tricky exercise."

The debuting Miami GP on May 9 will be too soon for any improvements to be made to Mercedes' car. Meanwhile, Red Bull are confident of building on their Imola one-two showing.

Team boss Christian Horner said: "It was just the rebound we needed. After the disappointment of Australia (Verstappen's second retirement of the season) to come back with a result like that here at Imola was one of our best-ever results."

REUTERS