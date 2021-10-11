Win is one of Bottas' best

ISTANBUL • Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed his first chequered flag of the season to win the Turkish Grand Prix yesterday, ending a year without a victory.

However, it was Red Bull who came away the happier team as Max Verstappen reclaimed the lead in the Formula One title race.

The Dutchman finished second to take a six-point lead in the championship ahead of Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished fifth after voicing frustration with the Silver Arrows' strategy.

Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, took third spot with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Although the rain eased by the start of the race, the wet conditions prevailed throughout, making the tactics around tyres and the timing of pit stops all the more important.

Bottas began from pole, avoiding a tangle between Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso on the opening lap, and led until pitting on the 38th lap of the 58-lap race.

That gave Leclerc the lead but as his tyres faded, so did his pace and Bottas soon reclaimed the lead, going on to clinch his first win after 12 months - his last victory came in September last year in Russia.

"It's been a while, but it feels good," said the Finn.

"From my side, probably one of the best races I've had ever. Apart from that one little slide, everything was under control."

Verstappen made no attempt to challenge Bottas and was content to ease home in second knowing that Hamilton was three places further back.

He later claimed it was all about tyre management, adding: "It was just really tricky today. You just had to watch the tyres. You couldn't do one lap at full throttle.

TURKISH GRAND PRIX RESULTS 1 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 1hr 31min 4.103sec *Fastest lap 2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +14.584 3 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +33.471 4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +37.814 5 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +41.812 6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +44.292 7 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +47.213 8 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +51.526 9 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +1:22.018 10 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine + 1 lap DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Verstappen 262.5pts 2 Hamilton 256.5 3 Bottas 177 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 433.5pts 2 Red Bull 397.5 3 McLaren 240

"It was all about managing. And then sometimes it can fall your way but also someone else's way."

Hamilton was quickest in qualifying but had to start the race in 11th because of a grid penalty incurred for changing his engine. The Briton gained two places on the opening lap before picking his way up to fifth where he was held up by Perez.

As the other cars came in to change their tyres, the seven-time champion stayed out, moving up to third and looking good for the podium. Mercedes, however, called him in seven laps from the end, resulting in two lost places and an angry Hamilton.

"We shouldn't have come in man. Massive (tyre) graining. I told you," he said in a heated radio exchange with the team.

Hamilton also pointed out afterwards that Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who finished 10th, had managed to make one set of tyres last the entire race. Had he stayed out and kept third, he would be only a point behind Verstappen.

On what transpired, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "We thought we could finish third without stopping or, if a dry line emerged, maybe going to a soft tyre. Then we saw Leclerc dropping off and Lewis was dropping off and it was clear we wouldn't make it to the end."

The United States Grand Prix is the next race on Oct 24 and with six races to go, Verstappen is expecting things to be just as tight in Austin.

"I think it's been close the whole year and I'm sure in Austin it will be another close battle with Mercedes," he said.

"We just have to keep pushing, keep trying to improve and we'll see where we are at the end."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS