Williams' woes continue as Albon crashes out in Japan

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 7, 2024 The car of RB's Daniel Ricciardo is recovered by marshals after crashing at the start of the race REUTERS/Issei Kato
Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 7, 2024 General view after RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alexander Albon crash at turn 2 at the start of the race REUTERS/Issei Kato
Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 7, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and drivers are seen on the first corner at the start of the race REUTERS/Issei Kato
Updated
Apr 07, 2024, 01:33 PM
Published
Apr 07, 2024, 01:33 PM

SUZUKA, Japan - Williams driver Alex Albon and RB's Daniel Ricciardo crashed out of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix early on Sunday after a coming together on the first lap.

Albon clipped Ricciardo's rear wheel at turn two of the Suzuka circuit in what appeared to be a racing incident, with the cars ploughing into the tyre wall, leading to a red flag.

Both drivers walked away from the crash.

"He just squeezed me, there was nowhere to go," Albon said on the team radio before pulling himself out from underneath the tyres and signage that collapsed over the front of the car.

The wreck is another headache for Williams, who remain without a spare chassis for the next race in China, and also for Ricciardo with the Australian under pressure having underperformed his less experienced team mate Yuki Tsunoda this season. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top