We will win again this year: Hamilton

SPIELBERG (Austria) • Lewis Hamilton believes his troublesome Mercedes car will win a race this season, but perhaps not at tomorrow's Austrian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion arrived in Spielberg full of optimism after a mostly bleak first half of the year. Last weekend's British Grand Prix, where he finished third, extended his winless run to 11 races, the longest in his career.

But the Briton was hopeful after his Mercedes at last battled shoulder to shoulder with the Red Bulls and Ferraris. This was a massive improvement on the under-performing machine shackled by bouncing, or porpoising, as Mercedes grappled with the radical new design regulations brought in this term to produce closer racing.

The problem grew so bad in Azerbaijan that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff apologised to Hamilton over the team radio, as arguably the sport's best driver had to be helped out of the car after his back was so shaken up by the bouncing over Baku's streets.

With updates before Barcelona and Silverstone working their magic, the second half of the season is looking a lot more enticing.

"Yes, there was a long way back. Earlier this year, I definitely wasn't sure we would ever get a win in this car," Hamilton said on Thursday.

"Obviously that's not the way we like to think, but there was a feeling that 'Jesus, there's a long, long way we have to catch everyone'."

The last two "quite strong" races have given hope that "we're moving in the right direction", he said.

"With a little bit more digging and a little bit more hard work, hopefully we can get a bit closer to having a chance at winning a race.

"So I truly believe we can get a race win this year."

The Red Bull Ring is however, a circuit that has been dominated by world champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull team.

Hamilton acknowledged as much, saying: "We've always struggled in Austria, so it's going to be hard to win here, I think, knowing the combination of the corners - but not impossible."

Wolff, an Austrian, concurs, suggesting in the run-up to his home race that the upcoming French Grand Prix offered more appeal for Mercedes' first win of the season.

"Austria was always a little bit difficult," he said. "There are three corners that we don't like, three and four with a warp... but we have to sort out the car generally."

Meanwhile, Verstappen snapped back at Hamilton's suggestion that Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was "sensible" in their British GP battle, unlike his battles with the Dutchman last season.

"It's great that, when you're 37, you understand how to get to an apex," Verstappen told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "He does learn, so that's positive for the younger drivers - when you're 37 you're still always learning!

"You can clearly see it in the images. Charles gave him less space than I did last year, so that says enough. Moreover, he received a penalty last year, so you should not talk about that."

