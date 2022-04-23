Watch theft won't distract Leclerc from Imola task

ROME • Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc has said he is fully focused on his Italian team's Imola homecoming this weekend despite being robbed of a watch potentially worth millions.

The 24-year-old Monegasque, winner of two of the first three races, had his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece stolen off his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio on Monday night.

"I won't go too much into details. It hasn't been a great experience. I cannot say much more than that," Leclerc said on Thursday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix tomorrow.

"Everything is going on with the police and they are trying to find them. It hasn't been as smooth as what I have read but overall, I am fine and fully focused for the weekend. It won't hurt me for this weekend."

Edoardo Cetola, head of the Carabinieri in Viareggio investigating the robbery, told Reuters there were currently no suspects.

"We are checking the video surveillance cameras to reconstruct all the phases of the robbery and find important clues for the investigation," he added.

A similar Richard Mille RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc watch was sold last year for 2.1 million Swiss francs (S$3 million), according to the italianwatchspotter.com website.

The Swiss watchmaker is a Ferrari sponsor and Leclerc has worn the watch, which carries his initials, on the podium.

A police source said Leclerc had been in Viareggio with trainer Andrea Ferrari. The robbery took place when he was approached by two people wearing helmets who asked for a wefie after he had dropped Ferrari off at his home.

The source added Leclerc tried to give chase in his car but could not follow the scooter.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who had a £40,000 (S$70,500) Richard Mille watch stolen at Wembley last year during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, commiserated with Leclerc by text.

"I messaged him as soon as I saw the news," the Briton, whose watch has yet to be recovered, told Reuters. "When I go to events now, I organise it better, in the safest way possible. At times, you forget about these things that can happen."

REUTERS

