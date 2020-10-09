Vettel takes stock of 'failed' Ferrari spell

NURBURGRING • Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel says he will leave Ferrari without regrets at the end of the season, but recognising maybe he should have steered clear of some of the fights he picked.

The 33-year-old German, who won his titles with Red Bull, is joining Aston Martin - the renamed Racing Point team - next term.

He leaves Ferrari after a difficult 2019 season, out-performed by young teammate Charles Leclerc, and a disappointing campaign so far with a power unit lacking the performance of rivals.

"I don't think I will go on having any regrets, looking back," Vettel said in an extensive interview with F1's Beyond the Grid podcast.

"It is true that I have failed because I set myself the mission or the target to win the championship with Ferrari, I have failed; I didn't manage to do that.

"There are things that I should have done better, things that maybe I should have seen earlier, fights that maybe I shouldn't have picked," he added, without seeking to make excuses.

"But then again, I think everything that happened brought me to where I am now."

Vettel will be the only German racing in this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, a circuit where he won with Red Bull in 2013 - the last time F1 visited the track.

Questioned further on the fights he alluded to, the sport's joint-fourth most successful driver elaborated: "I think maybe looking back they weren't worth fighting... but then again, part of it is probably my nature and it was natural to do so, and I had a point as well in some of these little fights and battles."

Vettel, a father of three who married his long-time partner Hanna Prater last year, also said he had learnt a lot in six seasons with Ferrari but was looking forward to a fresh start in England.

His will not be the only name that will grab attention this weekend.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be seeking, at the second attempt, to equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins while Mick, the seven-time champion's son, is set to make his F1 debut in today's opening practice with Alfa Romeo.

Formula Two championship leader Schumacher, 21, said it will be a special experience to make his debut on his home soil.

"It looks like it's going to be wet - every time I test a new car, it's always wet! I hope I can do a few laps and do my best," the German said.

