Vettel seeks home redemption at Hockenheim

HOCKENHEIM • Spare a thought for Sebastian Vettel this weekend as he and Ferrari seek to push Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes off the top of the podium at his home German Grand Prix.

Vettel will be hoping to end a miserable "nightmare" year since he crashed out of the lead at last year's contest at Hockenheim and, in the process, handed a remarkable victory and the impetus in the title race to his British rival.

The four-time Formula One champion has won only once, in Belgium last year, since that incident.

"I know how it is and I know that we have to make up for last year," conceded Vettel, who was born at nearby Heppenheim. "I am looking forward to racing at Hockenheim - the atmosphere is phenomenal there always and the crowd is great too. I hope we can do something good for them."

Five-time champion and overall leader Hamilton (223 points) has not looked back since that German win and leads Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 39 points in the title race.

The Briton is also seeking his fifth German triumph as Mercedes celebrate their 200th start as a constructor and his fourth at Hockenheim, where the luckless Vettel has never won.

Ferrari last won at Hockenheim in 2012 with Fernando Alonso.

After chalking up a record sixth win at Silverstone two weeks ago, Hamilton is favourite to triumph on Sunday in the Mercedes with a special livery to mark 125 years in motor sports.

But principal Toto Wolff, whose team were dealt their only defeat this season in Austria, is wary.

"The weather forecast predicts high temperatures, which were extremely challenging for us in Austria, so we must stay vigilant.

"Like Spielberg, Hockenheim is also a relatively short circuit, which will close the gaps between different teams."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

GERMAN GP

Practice 1 & 2

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.55pm & 8.55pm