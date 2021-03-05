Vettel has licence to thrill at Aston Martin

LONDON • Aston Martin say they can give Sebastian Vettel what he wants this season and get the best out of the four-time Formula One world champion as he starts afresh after recent struggles at Ferrari.

The 33-year-old last won in Singapore in 2019, with Ferrari well off the pace last year in their worst campaign since 1980.

Vettel has also made some glaring errors over the last two years, losing out to teammate Charles Leclerc, 10 years his junior, on wins, poles, podiums and points.

Some critics have suggested his best years are behind him, but it was all smiles at Wednesday's launch of the new Aston Martin F1 car and team bosses still remain confident they "can get Seb in the right place".

Technical director Andrew Green said the Silverstone-based team, rebranded from Racing Point, would adapt to the German's way of working and could tune the car's characteristics to suit his requirements.

"He does have his own personal driving style but that's no different to the driving styles that we've seen from other drivers," he said.

"And I'd say not as extreme as the driver he's replacing (Red Bull's Sergio Perez), who had a very extreme driving style that was very difficult to get right at all tracks."

Separately, the US-owned Haas team yesterday presented their 2021 car, featuring a predominantly white livery with red and blue flourishes.

Potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, has joined as title sponsor.

The Ferrari-powered team will have an all-rookie line-up this season with German Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael, and the reigning F2 champion, their other driver.

But having finished ninth last season with just three points, team principal Guenther Steiner is under no illusions for this campaign.

"We all know roughly where we expect to be this season in terms of the competition, but we must ensure we're there to capitalise on opportunities when they present themselves," he said.

Mazepin, who came under fire last year after he was filmed on social media groping a female passenger, again apologised for the incident yesterday, calling it "a huge mistake".

"I've taken responsibility for it, I've learnt from it and I'm looking forward to a clean year ahead," the 22-year-old said.

REUTERS