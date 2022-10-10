Verstappen wins second world title at a Japan GP packed with incidents

Max Verstappen won his second successive Formula One title on Sunday with victory in a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix that began in chaotic fashion with a heavy downpour and ended with even more confusion as the Red Bull driver was unaware he had scored enough points to capture the world championship.

First, his closest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was hit with a post-race penalty that dropped him from second to third place. Then out came the calculators when it became apparent that full points would be awarded for the race despite only 28 laps of the 53 being completed following a two-hour weather delay.

It meant Verstappen's 12th win in 2022 gave him an unassailable lead with only four races remaining. The Dutchman, 25, also has a chance to beat the record for most wins in a season which, shared by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, stands at 13. The next race is the United States GP on Oct 24 in Austin, Texas.