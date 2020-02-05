Verstappen throws down the gauntlet

LONDON • Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamilton's bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job.

The 22-year-old won three races last year, finishing third overall in the championship, and is not about to be awed by anyone's reputation - even if that person is possibly the greatest driver of all time.

"It's very car-dependent of course in Formula One," the Dutch driver told reporters at a Red Bull team media event on Monday.

"Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there, but he's not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God."

Hamilton, 35, is chasing several records this season including Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins - he has 84 - and seven titles. The Briton has won five of the last six championships with Mercedes.

"We really want to mount a challenge to especially Mercedes and I think we can do that," added Verstappen, who last month signed a contract extension to the end of 2023 and has a new English trainer and physio for this season.

He also suggested Hamilton could be vulnerable if put under sustained pressure, with the Briton having singled Verstappen out already last year as someone he gave more space to because of his aggressive reputation.

"I'm very much looking forward to it, everybody's fired up and everybody's very motivated. Coming off last year, at the end, we were very competitive," said Verstappen.

Team boss Christian Horner said Red Bull, who use Honda engines, would be helped by stable regulations and were looking to apply the lessons learned from last year to take the fight to Mercedes and Ferrari.

The new car will have its first track shakedown behind closed doors at Silverstone on Feb 12, with Verstappen and Thai teammate Alexander Albon starting pre-season testing in Barcelona on Feb 19.

"Honda did such a great job, each introduction of an engine last year brought more performance and more power, and it feels we're getting very, very close now to Mercedes," said Horner, whose team were third overall last season.

"Going into this year we feel better prepared, earlier, than we have certainly in the last five years."

The season starts at the Australian Grand Prix on March 15.

DEFIANT CHALLENGER Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there, but he's not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God. MAX VERSTAPPEN, Red Bull driver, on giving six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton a run for his money this season.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Grand Prix is set to be discussed by F1 this week amid speculation the April 19 Shanghai race could join a growing list of sporting events hit by the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan. The event is the fourth round of a record 22-race season.

Horner said that the situation was being carefully monitored and he trusted the judgment of the governing FIA and commercial rights holder Liberty Media.

"They are responsible for the health and well-being of not just the drivers in Formula One, but all the staff, all the travelling members of the media," he said.

"I'm sure they'll take the necessary due diligence before making any commitment about delaying or postponing or cancelling the race."

Motor sport has already been affected by the outbreak, with the all-electric Formula E series at the weekend calling off its Chinese round scheduled for Sanya on March 21.

Some media reports have suggested that China could swop dates with Russia, whose race is in September. But a spokesman for Sochi Autodrom and Russian promoter Rosgonki said there had been no approach of any sort.

REUTERS