Verstappen set for long-term Red Bull deal

LONDON • Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has agreed on a lucrative long-term contract extension with Red Bull, Dutch media reported yesterday.

His current deal expires in 2023, but Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has said that the 24-year-old is expected to extend his contract by four or five years.

The new deal is said to be worth €40-50 million (S$60-75 million) per year, making it one of the most lucrative contracts in F1.

The pay rise would put Verstappen on a par with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who reportedly earns £40 million (S$72.3 million) from his annual racing contract alone.

The extension had been expected for some time.

At the end of last season, the Dutchman said: "I'm very, very happy where I am, that's for sure - like I said in the radio message at the end of the (Abu Dhabi) race.

"Of course, that's when you're very emotional but I mean it because I really love being part of this team.

"There is no reason to leave here and I want to continue racing for this team for a long time."

Team principal Christian Horner added: "We have him on a long-term deal. It is about relationships and he is a highly valued part of the team. We have seen him grow. There is a trust and a dynamic that work in both ways. He has incredible faith in the people around him and we do in him."

Verstappen fought a down-to-the-wire battle with British rival Hamilton before clinching the title in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi finale in December.

Pre-season testing will be held from March 10-12 before the new F1 season gets under way in Bahrain on March 20.

