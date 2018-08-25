Verstappen questions the wisdom of Ricciardo's move

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium) • Daniel Ricciardo has justified his surprise decision to leave Red Bull for Renault next year by saying he simply needed a change of scenery - but team-mate Max Verstappen is not convinced.

"If it is a change of scenery, I'm not sure if it's the best scenery to go to," the Dutchman told reporters ahead of tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix.

Australian Ricciardo has won two grands prix with Red Bull so far this season but will join a Renault team further down the pecking order, with the French manufacturer last winning a race a decade ago.

Red Bull are switching from Renault to Honda engines next year, and Ricciardo's decision has been seen by some as a sign that he was not convinced by what the Japanese manufacturer could offer.

The 29-year-old denied he had felt "unloved" at Red Bull despite Verstappen being held up as a champion-in-waiting.

"To be clear, there was no falling out, no bad blood with anyone in the team," he told a press conference, adding that it had not been an easy decision to make.

"I felt I was ready for a change, a new challenge and personally, some fresh motivations. A few sleepless nights for sure, trying to come up with the best conclusion."

The Australian, who will be replaced by Frenchman Pierre Gasly, admitted that he was still mulling over the switch at last month's Hungarian GP, but made up his mind in the following days.

"Once I pulled the trigger, I felt comfortable with it. It feels right," he added.

While he agreed that there was an element of risk involved in his move to Renault, the key factor had been him "wanting to have a change of scenery" after 10 years in the Red Bull family.

However, Verstappen, 20, who has one race win this year, suggested that he should have waited.

"Of course, everybody has moments in their career where you're frustrated or you're not happy with the current situation," he said.

"Everybody here wants to win races or wants to win championships, but sometimes, it's not like that, and you have to really be patient and work hard for it."

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of McLaren also revealed that he had turned down an offer from Red Bull before announcing his F1 departure at the end of the season last week.

The Spaniard, who has been widely tipped to join IndyCar, again hinted that his F1 retirement might not be definitive.

"Right now, I am thinking that it's a goodbye, but life changes very quickly," he said. "So... it's to leave the door open. I don't have the crystal ball to know what is going to happen in the future."

REUTERS

BELGIAN GP

Practice 3 & qualifying Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.55pm & 8.30pm