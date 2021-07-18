Verstappen outsprints rivals on historic day

SILVERSTONE • Red Bull's Max Verstappen yesterday won Formula One's first Saturday sprint race to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix and extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival on the front row after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap race that offered three points for the winner, two for runner-up and one for third.

Hamilton's Silver Arrows teammate Valtteri Bottas was third in an experimental race that replaced the usual Saturday qualifying for the 10th round of the championship.

The new short-format race, lasting around 30 minutes for 100km, or 17 laps at Silverstone, is part of an attempt by Formula One to reach out to a younger audience.

Verstappen, who received a wreath to mark his win - a practice that echoed F1 in the 1970s, said: "Around here, it is difficult to pass but we had a good start.

"I had a good fight with Lewis on the first lap, then we just tried to do our own pace. We were trying to push each other hard but you could see by the end of the race, the tyres were blistering hard.

"Happy to have scored us three points. It's a little bit funny to be stood here but you've scored a pole position, so we'll take it. It'll be an exciting battle tomorrow.

"We start the race on lower fuel and then we can really push these cars through the faster corners, lap after lap, so it's very hard on the tyres. But it's the same for everyone, so we have to deal with it.

"We can't touch the car. We are quick in corners, so hopefully we can do the same tomorrow. But the straight-line speed, after FP1, you cannot make any changes, so it's a bit tricky for us now, we'll have to deal with it. I still think we can have a strong race."

The result ended Mercedes' nine-year run taking pole at the British GP and Hamilton was understandably disappointed, after he was passed by Verstappen at the start of the sprint.

Hamilton said: "I gave it everything today. I want to give a lot of love to all the fans, I can't tell you the energy I'm getting and I'm sorry I wasn't able to get the win.

BRITISH GP GRID

1ST ROW 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 2ND ROW 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 3RD ROW 5 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 6 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 4TH ROW 7 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine 8 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 5TH ROW 9 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 10 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine SELECTED 11 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari 20 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

"Tomorrow we fight again. I hit the target at the start and it's not good when you lose from P1 but we will hopefully turn it from a negative to a positive. Every point counts and I'm grateful to finish, but they are just so strong.

"He was pulling away and there was nothing I could do to hold on to him. Their starts have been great this year and we've lost a bit on our starts and losing position is never a good thing. I wish we could do the start again."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Race day: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 9pm