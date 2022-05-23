Verstappen leads after win in Spain

BARCELONA • It is only six races into the Formula One season but Red Bull yesterday pulled rank, as Max Verstappen seized the championship lead from Charles Leclerc of Ferrari after winning the Spanish Grand Prix.

On Lap 49, with 17 to go at the Circuit de Catalunya, Sergio Perez let his teammate pass him under team instructions.

"You are on a different strategy to Max. He is quicker. We let him through," the Red Bull radio was overheard saying. The Mexican, whose wife gave birth to his second son last week, had been on course to finish on top of the podium for the first time this season, following two second places.

Perez decried the decision, saying "that's unfair" but chose to toe the line and let Verstappen overtake him here.

The Dutchman praised his selflessness over the radio, saying: "Thank you, mate", but after the victory, Red Bull's No. 2 driver said: "I am happy for the team. We need to speak later."

However, Perez seemed to be in good spirits on the podium and made no further comment on being asked to give way.

"I have been feeling a lot of support this weekend so I'm extremely happy to be on the podium for the first time in the Spanish GP," he said. "I think it was close but at the end, it's a great team result and I'm happy with that."

The one-two finish gave Verstappen his 24th career win and his third in a row after Imola and Miami, sending him six points clear of Leclerc (104), who endured a luckless race.

The reigning world champion said: "We had the strategy to get ahead again and do our own race. Difficult beginning but a good end! I tried to stay focused, which is not always easy."

George Russell finished third for a revived Mercedes with Perez taking the fastest lap bonus point.

Leclerc returned to the pits after slowing down on Lap 27 and had to retire after losing power while leading from pole position.

This was the Monaco native's first DNF (did not finish) placing of the season, which left him visibly frustrated. "I don't know anything more than what happened. I had no indications before. It just broke and lost power completely," Leclerc said. He was not the only one to DNF, with Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu also retiring. REUTERS

SPANISH GRAND PRIX

RESULTS

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1hr 37min 20.475sec

2 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +13.072sec *fastest lap

3 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes +32.927

4 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +45.208

5 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +54.534

6 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo +59.976

7 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +75.397

8 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +83.235

9 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine

+1 lap

10 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri +1 lap

SELECTED

DNF Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

DRIVERS' STANDINGS

1 Verstappen 110pts 2 Leclerc 104

3 Perez 85

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS

1 Red Bull 195pts 2 Ferrari 169

3 Mercedes 120