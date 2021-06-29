Verstappen is F1's new alpha dog, title is his to lose

When Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton by just under three seconds at the recent French Grand Prix it came as a shock that the Red Bull team could beat Mercedes on an "old school" race track rather than just on street circuits such as Monaco and Baku.

But the world champion could at least console himself that he had come close to victory, losing only on the penultimate lap, at a time when their car clearly is not as fast as the Flying Dutchman's.