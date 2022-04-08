Verstappen hopes for a smooth ride

MELBOURNE • World champion Max Verstappen is eyeing a "smooth weekend" to build on his victory in Saudi Arabia, but is wary about a revamped Albert Park circuit and off-track distractions as Formula One returns to Melbourne after a two-year hiatus.

Both the Red Bull driver and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc again shape up as the men to beat in the third race of the year on Sunday, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be desperate for improvement from Mercedes on a track where he has taken eight poles, including the last six.

It will be a new experience for all drivers, with Albert Park undergoing its most significant modifications since first hosting a grand prix in 1996.

Axed for the past two years because of Covid-19, a full resurfacing has taken place with seven corners modified and two removed, bringing the number of turns down to 14, providing more overtaking opportunities and lap times up to five seconds quicker than in the past.

"It will be interesting to see the track updates, I think they will make quite a big difference, especially in Turn Six where the most significant change has happened," said Verstappen, who is 20 points behind leader Leclerc (45 points) in the drivers' standings.

"There should be more overtaking opportunities now too which is always positive. It's going to be interesting to see how the car performs in Australia, the track can sometimes be quite dusty. I hope we can have another smooth weekend as a team."

The Dutch driver is currently the hottest property for media, sponsors and fans after denying Hamilton a record eighth championship, and the relaxation of biosecurity protocols here could mean more demands on his time.

However, Verstappen will be strictly business Down Under.

"Even if there is no Covid for sure I'm not going to do more... on weekends because I'm there to race, I'm not there to entertain the crowds," he said yesterday.

"I'll entertain them by doing that on the track. Otherwise, you get upset, you don't feel good and it's going to hurt your performance. So you need to just keep it exactly the same, the same approach as other race weekends."

Having witnessed how much time former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo had to set aside for promotional obligations whenever his home Australian GP came around, Verstappen is not keen to go down the same route.

"I always felt sorry for him because he was always so busy," he said. "He actually never really got to fully enjoy it... You should be able to say 'no' to certain commitments.

"At the end of the day, you are here to drive and to race because that's what you live for and what you get paid to do."

Hamilton has topped the podium twice in Australia, but not since 2015 and his chances of doing so again appear slim on the evidence of the opening two races, where Mercedes struggled with speed and managing downforce.

Team boss Toto Wolff is not holding out hope of big improvements in Melbourne. "There won't be a magic fix for the next race weekend," he said.

Albert Park, the traditional season-opening race since 1996 except for 2006 and 2010, was moved to third on the calendar this time to allow Covid-19 restrictions to ease in Victoria state.

The race will mark the first grand prix of the season for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has been out of action after testing positive for Covid-19 before the Bahrain season-opener.

"For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions," said the Aston Martin driver, whose team are yet to register a championship point.

"I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race."

Other than Vettel, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, the only other driver on the grid this weekend who has tasted victory here is Alpine's Fernando Alonso, but that was 16 years ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS