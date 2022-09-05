Verstappen hails 'special' home win

LONDON - The gap between Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and nearest challenger Charles Leclerc now stands at a mammoth 109 points with just seven grands prix remaining.

It was little wonder Ferrari's Leclerc sounded downbeat after finishing third, as Red Bull's Verstappen won his fourth straight race at his home Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes' George Russell was second at Zandvoort on Sunday.

"I'm proud to be Dutch," said Verstappen, who was cheered on by his orange-clad fans, as he took another step towards a second successive world championship.

"It was not a straightforward race. It is incredible to win here again, it is special to win your home race."

Verstappen, who also bagged the point for fastest lap, can take another step towards retaining his F1 crown at Monza this weekend, leaving Leclerc to admit his team's title hopes - the Scuderia last won the drivers' championship in 2007 - were flagging.

"I mean as I said in Spa, the gap is now really big, we will take it race by race and try to maximise our potential and let's see what's possible," the Monaco native said.

"To be honest, much better was difficult to do. We were a little unlucky with the VSC (virtual safety car). I don't know if this would have changed anything, Max was too quick today.

"Then there was the Mercedes which were flying on the hard tyres. We struggled to find the feeling on the hard tyres, so we'll analyse that."

However, it was not all plain sailing for home hero Verstappen, who had started from pole, as he had to retain all his composure to overtake Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic late safety car restart.

The seven-time world champion was fourth, but the Briton was left fuming at his team after leading a race he might have won but for the timing of safety cars and a tyre strategy that left him on slower tyres than rivals.

"I can't believe you guys," the Briton, who has yet to win this season, said over the radio, with expletives filling the airwaves.

Hamilton had already complained that his hopes of winning had been "stuffed" by a VSC period triggered by AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda, which allowed Verstappen to pit with less time lost.

The Japanese had initially stopped by the side of the track on the 44th of 72 laps, complaining his tyres had not been fitted properly. Told they were fine, he returned to the pits for a tyre change and seat-belt check and was sent back out before stopping again and parking.

The full safety car was deployed on lap 55 when Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas stopped just before the last corner, with Verstappen and Russell pitting for soft tyres but Hamilton staying out on the mediums.

Verstappen seized the lead back at the restart and did not look back.

"We timed it really well out of that last corner into the banking. You could see the draught was quite strong and we got ahead. It's incredible to win again," he added.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished fifth with Fernando Alonso sixth for Alpine and Lando Norris seventh for McLaren.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ended up eighth after finishing fifth on the road but relegated due to a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane. Alpine's Esteban Ocon was ninth and Lance Stroll took the final point for Aston Martin.

AFP, REUTERS