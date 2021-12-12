Verstappen gets 'amazing' pole start

ABU DHABI • Red Bull's Max Verstappen is cautiously optimistic after he gained a potentially decisive advantage yesterday in his epic battle for the Formula One world title by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman goes into the season-closing, winner-takes-all race today level on points with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished second in qualifying to join him on the front row.

The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.

"It's an amazing feeling and I'm incredibly happy with this," said the 24-year-old, who is ahead of his rival 9-8 on race wins this season as he seeks his maiden title.

Their head-to-head record also means he will be champion regardless of where he finishes if Hamilton fails to score for any reason.

"It's what we wanted but it was not easy with Mercedes' form," Verstappen added of his pole.

"I felt good on both tyres, it should be easier on the softs. I was very relaxed going into qualifying, I know my team will give me the best possible car.

"It's very important to have a good start tomorrow and from there onwards, we just try to do our race to the very best, then we'll see where we end up."

The pole was his 10th of the 22-race season, more than anyone else, and he was helped with a vital slipstream tow down the straights behind his ever-helpful Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, who qualified fourth.

Team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen's lap of 1min 22.109sec was one of his best of the year and the Dutch driver sounded remarkably relaxed given the amount of pressure on him.

"Max did a great lap today. We just couldn't compete with that time at the end there," admitted seven-time champion Hamilton, who ended with a best effort of 1:22.480 and starts on the more durable medium tyres against the quicker, soft ones for Verstappen.

ABU DHABI GP GRID

1ST ROW 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

2ND ROW 3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

3RD ROW 5 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari 6 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

4TH ROW 7 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 8 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri

5TH ROW 9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 10 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren

SELECTED 11 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine 12 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 18 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo

"We couldn't answer to that lap, fantastic from him. It was nice and clean, I just couldn't go any quicker, he fully deserved the pole.

"We are still on the front row, we're in a good position with our tyres for tomorrow and I hope we can have a good race."

McLaren's Lando Norris, who qualified third, is anticipating the drama in front of him today.

"To be in P3 was a bit of a surprise," the Briton said.

"I want to stay where I am and just watch everything unfold over the first few laps or even the whole race.

"I also don't want really to get involved too much because it can cause a lot of controversy.

"But I'll do my best and if I get a chance, I'll go for it."

Behind Norris and Perez are Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in the third row.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) complete the top 10 at the Yas Marina circuit.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, will start his 349th and final race in 18th place before his retirement from the sport.

