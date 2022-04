Verstappen fumes as hopes go up in smoke

MELBOURNE • A frustrated world champion Max Verstappen yesterday said it was "unacceptable" that he was not able to finish the Australian Grand Prix after his Red Bull broke down when he looked destined for second.

It was the second time in the opening three races of the season that the Dutchman had failed to go the distance after also retiring in Bahrain.

"We are so far behind (Ferrari). We need to finish races," Verstappen said, after pulling over on lap 39 at Albert Park when running second to winner Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

The 24-year-old reported over team radio he smelled "some weird fluid" before stopping the car, jumping out and grabbing a fire extinguisher to help marshals put out the flames.

"Today was a bad day, I was managing the tyres, I could not fight Charles," he added. "It was an easy P2 but we didn't even finish the race - frustrating and unacceptable. These kind of things, if you want to fight for the title, are unacceptable."

Verstappen was an unhappy camper all weekend, saying after qualifying second that he did not feel happy with his Red Bull, and his retirement has further darkened his mood.

"I never felt comfortable for one lap except the long runs," he said, blaming it on balance issues.

Verstappen also moaned after organisers cut the number of drag reduction system (DRS) zones from four to three for safety reasons.

DRS allows drivers within one second of the car in front to open a flap mounted on the rear wing to increase top speed and aid overtaking.

Red Bull are considered quicker on the straight than Ferrari, so more DRS zones would have favoured them. Last season, Verstappen did not finish three times but none of them were attributed to mechanical failure, unlike this term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE