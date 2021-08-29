Verstappen denies Russell in dramatic qualifying

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS • Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a crash-delayed wet qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix yesterday, with Williams driver George Russell taking a stunning second place on the grid.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton - eight points clear of Verstappen (187) - will line up in third place for Mercedes with Australian Daniel Ricciardo, whose McLaren teammate Lando Norris crashed heavily, fourth.

"It's been a really tricky qualifying, it was hard to keep the car on track," said Verstappen.

"At the end we were first, and that's the most important. It's an amazing track to drive, and very challenging in the wet.

"Super happy to have a qualifying like this after the break."

Russell ended a remarkable session for Williams with the team's first front row in Formula One since 2017. He said: "The car was feeling great. I was confident. Absolutely buzzing. But tomorrow's the important one. If the lead is there for the taking, we'll go for it."

Norris was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions. He lost control of his McLaren, his car spinning multiple times after the rear hit the barriers at Eau Rouge. The only one of his four tyres intact was the front left.

Sebastian Vettel, who qualified fifth and who had called for the Q3 session to be stopped just before the accident, drove up in his Aston Martin to make sure Norris was okay. He drove on only when he got a thumbs up.

The medics then helped Norris gingerly out of his cockpit. The session was red-flagged as stewards hurried to clear the debris.

Separately, F1 announced a revised 22-race season with one venue yet to be confirmed.

After today's Belgian Grand Prix, the following three races in the Netherlands, Italy and Russia remain unchanged.

The Turkish Grand Prix is now being held a week later than planned on Oct 10. The US Grand Prix retains its original date of Oct 24 but the races in Mexico and Brazil have been pushed back a week to Nov 7 and 14 respectively.

The slot due to have been filled by the Australian Grand Prix on Nov 21 will now be held at another venue, possibly Bahrain, or Qatar.

The season concludes with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on Dec 5 and the Abu Dhabi finale on Dec 12.

BELGIAN GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

2 George Russell (Gbr) Williams

2ND ROW

3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

4 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren

3RD ROW

5 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin

6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri

4TH ROW

7 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

8 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

5TH ROW

9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine

10 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

SELECTED

11 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

13 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari