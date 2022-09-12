Verstappen could retain title in S'pore

MONZA, Italy - Since its return in 2008, the Singapore Grand Prix has been one of the glamour fixtures on the Formula One calendar.

But in the 14 years that have passed, the Marina Bay Street Circuit has not seen the crowning of a new F1 champion.

That could change on Oct 2 as Max Verstappen is in line to retain his title in the Republic as long as he extends his whopping 116-point lead by 22 points over closest challenger Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

It would be a fitting way to mark the return of the race after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and given the Dutchman's imperious form, that appears to be a possibility.

At the very least, he will be the overwhelming favourite to secure his sixth win in a row after Red Bull's Verstappen dashed Ferrari's home hopes to take the chequered flag at the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday, moving potentially a race away from his second drivers' championship with five races to spare.

The 24-year-old's victory at the "Temple of Speed", in a race that ended in an anti-climax and some jeers from the crowd, was his 11th from 16 races this season. He will break the season-record 13 wins set by Ferrari's Michael Schumacher in 2004 and Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel in 2013 with three victories in the final six races.

Leclerc was second despite starting in pole position for the eighth time this term, while George Russell was third for Mercedes.

Not only did Verstappen win his maiden Italian GP but he also did so against a hostile crowd, with the Tifosi booing both his podium presentation and the way the race ended under a late safety car.

A five-place penalty was of no issue and it is clear that Verstappen is now at the height of his racing powers as he could not hide his delight at how smoothly Monza went.

"Yeah we had a great race, on every compound we were quickest and the degradation was really good and we had a really good race car and just controlling the gap in the end as the safety car came out, unfortunately we didn't get a race restart but overall, we had a really good day," he said.

"The start was very good, I had a clean chicane and I could quickly get back into my rhythm and get into second. It was really good on the tyres, it was really enjoyable to drive today even though it was quite hot out there.

"It took a bit of time to be put on a great podium like this but yeah, finally we are on it."

A deflated Leclerc, whose inability to convert his many poles into victories on race day has proven to be so costly, appeared to all but concede the championship title.

"The end was frustrating. I wish we could have gone racing. It's a shame. I gave my all but we got P2 today. I wish I could've won in front of the amazing Tifosi we have here, I just couldn't today," the Monaco native said.

"Obviously we finished P2, so I'm not happy with the race. We will work on that. We will have to look into it (our pace), but I think we were quite strong. It just wasn't enough."

REUTERS