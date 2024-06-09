Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB F1 team in 2025

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 8, 2024 RB's Yuki Tsunoda during practice
Jun 8, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; RB driver Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) in the pit lane at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
Jun 09, 2024
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 04:03 AM

MONTREAL - Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will stay at RB for a fifth season in 2025, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has scored points in five of eight races so far for the Italy-based team and RB said they had taken up an option to keep him.

"I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year," he said in a statement.

"The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid."

Tsunoda's slim chances of moving up to reigning champions Red Bull ended earlier in the week when they confirmed Mexican Sergio Perez.

Team principal Laurent Mekies said the Honda-backed driver, whose future had been uncertain with the Japanese manufacturer partnering with Aston Martin from 2026, had made a "simply phenomenal" step up this year.

"He keeps surprising us all, race after race," he added.

"There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player."

Tsunoda's experienced Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo has yet to be confirmed for 2025 and RB also have New Zealander Liam Lawson waiting in the wings. REUTERS

