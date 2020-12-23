Tsunoda banking on attacking style for F1 debut

TOKYO • Yuki Tsunoda is confident his attacking driving style will give Japanese fans plenty to cheer when he makes his Formula One debut for AlphaTauri next season.

The 20-year-old will become the first Japanese driver to compete in F1 since Kamui Kobayashi drove for the now-defunct Caterham team in 2014.

Italy-based AlphaTauri last week announced Tsunoda will replace Russia's Daniil Kvyat, making him the only Asian driver on the grid for next term after British-born Thai Alexander Albon was dropped by Red Bull in favour of Sergio Perez.

Tsunoda was named FIA Rookie of the Year on Saturday after finishing third in his debut season with Carlin in Formula 2, and he wants to make a similar impact when he steps up in class next year.

"My strong point is my attacking style, and I'm confident that people who see me driving will be impressed by it," Tsunoda, who won three Formula 2 races this year, with seven podium finishes and four pole positions, told reporters during an online press conference.

"I'm a rookie, so for the first half of the season, I want to double down on my attacking style and take it as far as I can, even if I make mistakes."

Tsunoda, who is backed by the junior programme of AlphaTauri's engine supplier Honda, will race alongside France's Pierre Gasly, who took his first F1 victory at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

"My teammate has a lot of experience and I want to absorb as much as I can from him while also seeing how far my potential can take me," he said. "Then, for the second half of the season, I want to use everything I've learnt and try to improve with every race."

At 1.59m, Tsunoda is a diminutive figure, and he admitted he will have to hit the gym over the winter to cope with AlphaTauri's superior power and downforce compared to Carlin. Recalling his F1 test in Abu Dhabi, where he drove 123 laps earlier this month, he said: "In F2, I didn't really notice my neck moving forward when I braked but when I drove an F1 car and hit the brakes for the first time, I really felt the G-force on my neck.

"At the end of the day, if I didn't rest my head against the headrest, I couldn't even lift it. I'm going to have to strengthen my neck muscles in order to compete."

Tsunoda, who said he was so nervous when signing his AlphaTauri contract that he could barely hold his pen, is looking forward to next year's Japanese Grand Prix after this year's race was axed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also revealed he was inspired watching Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes race at Suzuka when he was seven or eight years old and would love to have a similar impact on the next generation of fans.

"This year has been tough, but the Japanese GP will be at Suzuka next year and I'd love fans to come and see it for themselves. My strong point is my overtaking, and I'd love fans to come and watch me," he said.

