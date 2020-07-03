Truncated season means each race is magnified: Hamilton

SPIELBERG • Lewis Hamilton knows that a truncated Formula One season means a fast start is crucial, and the significance of every race will be "magnified". Originally scheduled for 22 grands prix, only eight races have so far been confirmed, with the season starting in Austria behind closed doors over this weekend and next.

The Mercedes driver believes that a condensed campaign, which will be missing the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time since its debut in 2008, and a brutal schedule mean that "every moment is going to count even more".

Speaking in a Petronas Motorsports video, Hamilton said: "One of the hardest challenges is staying consistent. Normally you've got 20 to 22 races, that is a long time. Generally, you have a little bit more gaps, so you've had time to take a breather and then get back at it.

"This year is slightly different because we're going to be attacking a lot more, focusing on a smaller group of races, so even more crucial the performance on each race. Being healthy, pulling out every single lap, every moment is going to count even more. It's going to be magnified."

The spotlight will be on the Briton, who is seeking a seventh drivers' title to equal Michael Schumacher's record, and he knows that the preparation is even more vital in an unusual campaign.

He said: "Being diligent in terms of how much you travel, where you're staying, how much sleep you're getting, the diet you're having, how much energy you let out and how you recover, and all these different things... We are preparing the best way we can for what is going to be the most difficult season."

Daniel Ricciardo is hoping Renault will try and take more risks in the shorter season.

"The approach is just go and get some movement early," the Australian told Sky Sports. "I think us in the midfield, there's a bit less to lose as far as risk and reward. I think we will take chances and hopefully come off with a few big results, whether it's eight races, 12, 15, who knows how many..."

His teammate Esteban Ocon reckons a shorter season would not devalue the achievements of the year's eventual title winners.

"The more we can do, the better it would be for a championship. But I agree that for a good 10 races or more, if we can do that, it would be still valid. There are enough races and it's the same for everyone to determine who is the best and who's not."

Also speaking to Sky Sports, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel said: "A season is the season, whether it's 10, 15, 20 or 25 races. You still have to be the one who is most consistent. With less races every race is more important, but in the end the championship will still be the championship."

Former champion and Sky F1 pundit Nico Rosberg recently said a shorter season "increases the chances of there being a surprise champion... because then of course luck plays a bigger role".

MENTAL AND PHYSICAL CHALLENGE Being healthy, pulling out every single lap, every moment is going to count even more. LEWIS HAMILTON, Mercedes driver, on the demands of a hectic schedule.

Formula One is still hoping for an eventual calendar of 15-18 rounds, with races in China, Canada, Vietnam, Russia, Mexico, United States, Brazil, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi still to be scheduled.

Some of these circuits may host more than one race, others could be cancelled, with the possibility of tracks not on the original calendar being used.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE