Title talk can wait as Leclerc basks in glory

MELBOURNE • Charles Leclerc yesterday claimed his second grand prix win of the season but insisted it was too early to talk about winning the drivers' championship as Formula One prepares to move to Ferrari's home territory in two weeks' time.

The level-headed 24-year-old dominated the Australian Grand Prix from start to finish to take the chequered flag ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez by more than 20 seconds.

George Russell earned his first podium finish in third, while Mercedes teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

World champion Max Verstappen had been set for second until the Red Bull driver failed to finish, but Leclerc had been outpacing the Dutchman before his retirement.

The Monegasque now has two wins and a second from the opening three races and is 34 points ahead of Russell in the standings and 46 ahead of Verstappen.

Ferrari also lead the constructors' standings by 39 points from Mercedes.

But Leclerc is not getting carried away, playing down the Ferrari fever gripping fans ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on April 24.

The Scuderia have not won the drivers' championship since 2007 but the hype is building, especially after the past two barren seasons, when both of their drivers failed to win a single race.

"I can imagine (the excitement in Italy) but I don't want to think too much about it. It's very early in the season obviously," Leclerc said after his fourth career victory.

"It's good to be in the championship lead - 34 points is always good to take wherever you are in the calendar, but I don't want to focus too much on the championship now.

"Italy will be incredible but we need to approach it as we do every race weekend. It's extremely important not to put extra pressure on ourselves and try to overdo things.