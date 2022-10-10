This one is 'more beautiful'

SUZUKA - Max Verstappen won his first Formula One championship amid heated controversy in 2021.

While his second came after confusion at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, this time, there was no argument about the outcome.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver has enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in the sport's history with Suzuka the scene of his 12th win in 18 races.

The result gave him an unassailable 113-point lead, making him only the third driver after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to clinch the title with four races to spare.

"Max has been truly, truly dominant. That's our 14th victory (of 2022), a record for us (in a single season)," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"We came back from some difficulties in the first couple of races, but he and the team have just raised it to another level."

The Dutch driver's first title was marked by drama and acrimony as he fought a down-to-the-wire, battle-of-the-generations duel with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. That ended in one of the sport's greatest controversies, with a late change to the safety car procedures leading to a last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.

"The first is more emotional but the second is more beautiful," said Verstappen, who won the rain-interrupted race by 27 seconds.

He was only informed he had retained his title midway through the post-race TV interview.

"It's a crazy feeling of course as I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said a surprised Verstappen.

In the furious battle for second, Ferrari's title challenger Charles Leclerc cut across a corner while jostling for position with Red Bull's Sergio Perez.