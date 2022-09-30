2022 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

'The protagonist of the new F1'

F1 CEO Domenicali hails S'pore, says it has forced other races to 'raise' levels

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Despite Formula One's aggressive expansion into the Middle East and North America in recent years, its chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali has stressed that the billion-dollar motor racing circuit has not left East Asia and South-east Asia in its rear view mirror.

A decade ago, F1 visited China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and India for the 2013 season but only the first three remain part of next season's line-up. A new stop in Las Vegas in 2023 will see the United States alone stage three grands prix while there will be four races in the Middle East.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2022

