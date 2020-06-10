Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas waiting in the cockpit as his mechanic, wearing a face mask and face shield, prepares the 2018 W09 car at Silverstone circuit yesterday. The Formula 1 team are testing their coronavirus protocols over two days, with Lewis Hamilton's crew getting their chance today. The F1 season, suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to begin with two races behind closed doors in Austria next month.
Coronavirus pandemic
The new normal as Mercedes test health protocols
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.