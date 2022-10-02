The Great British race off

Being assertive in a struggling environment like Williams was one thing. Doing the same at Mercedes, constructors' champions for eight straight years and the domain of Hamilton, was quite another.

But Russell was not intimidated by the challenge. In a recent interview with London tabloid i, Russell recalled he had "nothing to lose" and said: "If you have that mindset, I am in a win-win position. I want to be world champion, but saying it, dreaming about it, is one thing - you have got to make it happen.

"Short term, I am working as hard as I can on myself to improve the overall package and performance. Then there is no reason why I can't achieve my long-term goal."

In fact, he has outperformed his seven-time world champion teammate this season and is fourth in the drivers' standings with 37-year-old Hamilton sixth.

Russell has also been the more consistent, finishing outside the top five just once in 16 races. Hamilton was in the top five 11 times.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is a big fan and after Russell claimed his first career pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix in August, he said: "George is a champion in the making and he was a champion in all the junior categories - in F3, F2, as a rookie.

"We would have never put him in a Mercedes if we didn't believe he can be a future world champion."

No wonder that ST's F1 columnist David Tremayne favours Russell over Norris. He said: "His career trajectory is hugely promising. Against Lewis he is showing himself to be virtually as quick.

"In the pair of them, the United Kingdom has a couple of drivers who could take up Lewis' mantle when he finally decides to retire.

"They both have that chipper self-confidence that is the hallmark of future champions, but whether Lando will get the chance to win titles with McLaren is debatable. I think George will definitely get that chance with Mercedes."

It explains why Norris, who is contracted with McLaren until 2025, believes he must evolve constantly, or what he calls "learning to make compromises with myself" and sacrifice the short term for a pay off down the road.

"For example, I know maybe this weekend (at the Singapore Grand Prix) is not the absolute best thing to be trying to change my driving style," he said. "But if I can find a way to drive like this whenever I need to, when I go to other tracks this driving style might suit that track more.

"So it will help my future self more than it might help this weekend. I know in five years' time, there's certain things which I've done now that will benefit me."

His own team principal Zak Brown knows what a gem he has in the McLaren garage. He said: "Lando has always been extremely naturally talented. We saw that early on (scoring points at 11 races in his debut season). He's very calm, very fast and he's maturing greatly.

"He's kind of the perfect combination of experience and youth to lead us into the future."

There have been 10 British world champions. The race for No. 11 between Norris and Russell is well under way.