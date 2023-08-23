Team boss Fred Vasseur says Ferrari need to improve in every area

LONDON – Ferrari must take their chances and improve in all areas when the Formula One season resumes at Zandvoort this weekend, according to team boss Fred Vasseur.
Speaking ahead of a Dutch Grand Prix likely to bring Red Bull a 14th win in a row, 13 this season, the Frenchman said Ferrari lacked two or three tenths of performance.
The most successful team of all time are fourth in the championship after 12 of 22 races, five points behind Aston Martin and 56 adrift of second-placed Mercedes who have 247.
Red Bull (503) are in a league of their own and championship leader Max Verstappen, chasing a record-equalling ninth successive win, has scored more points (314) alone than any other team.
“There is a huge gap with Mercedes in terms of points but also when I look at the first part of the season we missed too many opportunities,” said Vasseur, who took over at Maranello in January and has drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
“We have to be much more opportunistic in the second part of the season.
“We need something a bit special if we want to catch up with Mercedes (in the championship) but the most important for me is to catch up with Mercedes in terms of pace.”
Vasseur felt Ferrari, who have no major upgrades planned this weekend, were faster than the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on average in qualifying but not race pace.
He emphasised, however, that there was no single area of weakness and did not believe something needed to be ‘unlocked’ on the car.
“I’m more convinced that we have to improve everywhere than just on one topic. We are speaking about tenths, not about seconds, and we show on some occasions that we are able to fight with Red Bull at least in quali,” he said.
“It means the potential of the car is there and we have to understand why we are a bit less performance in the race and try to improve in these conditions. But I’m not sure its coming from the concept of the car.”
Vasseur said Ferrari were recruiting from rival teams but it was ongoing and would take time – until 2025 even – for some of the new signings to be released from their existing contracts.
He said it was not a question of waiting for new arrivals before seeing any improvement and he trusted the team’s current staff.
“We need to improve but we can do a better job with what we have today and we have to be focused on trying to get the best from what we have,” he said.
“It’s not that we will have three or five or 10 people that will join the team in the next 18 months and it will change completely the philosophy and the potential of the team. There is not a before and after.”
Vasseur opted to tread carefully when asked to comment on the team’s former driver Felipe Massa seeking compensation from the sport for missing out on the 2008 championship.
Lawyers for Brazilian Massa last week notified Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, of the intent to claim compensation.
They argued Massa had lost out on tens of millions of euros in likely earnings and bonuses as a result of Renault team bosses fixing the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix with a deliberate crash.
Massa had been “the victim of a conspiracy committed by individuals at the highest level of F1 together with the FIA and Formula One Management”, the lawyers said.
An FIA spokesperson last week acknowledged receipt of “correspondence” from Massa’s representatives and said the matter was under review. There has yet to be a response from Formula One.
“As you can imagine, I don’t want to make any comment on this matter. I have a good relationship with all the stakeholders of this story and it’s quite tricky,” Vasseur said.
“For sure the circumstances were completely exceptional.”
Massa, who had led the race before compatriot Nelson Piquet’s crash, ended up losing the championship by a single point to Britain’s Lewis Hamilton who was then racing for McLaren.
The scandal, widely known as ‘Crashgate’, did not emerge until a year later and led to Renault team bosses being banned.
Massa sought legal advice this year after the German website www.f1-insider.com quoted former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone in March as saying he and former FIA president Max Mosley knew in 2008 that Piquet’s crash was deliberate but had not acted.
Ecclestone, 92, told Reuters last week he cannot remember saying the key quotes attributed to him. Mosley died in 2021.
Vasseur said teams wanted to know the result of races at the chequered flag and not after the podium celebrations had happened.
“I don’t want to make any comment but for sure it would be strange,” he said of any potential re-investigation of what happened 15 years ago.
“I’m not a big fan to change the result of the race 15 minutes after the chequered flag.”
The Frenchman, who was Renault team boss in 2016, took over at Ferrari in January and was not in Formula One in 2008. REUTERS