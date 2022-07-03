Surprised Sainz takes first career pole

SILVERSTONE • Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finally has the first pole position of his Formula One career, and he was pleasantly surprised after a wet day of qualifying for the British Grand Prix yesterday.

The Spaniard finished fastest in 1min 40.983sec, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen in second, 0.072sec back.

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc qualified third.

"It was a good lap. I was struggling a lot with the standing water on the intermediates (tyres). There was a lot more standing water on the racing line and it was very easy to catch snaps and lose the lap," said Sainz, who will contest his 150th F1 race today.

"In the end I put together a lap that I didn't think was anything special, but I just put it on the board and see how it is, and it was pole position, which came as a bit of a surprise."

He added, as a joke, that as a Spaniard he was unaccustomed to racing in wet British conditions.

It was Ferrari's first pole for a decade at the British Grand Prix, their last was in 2012 when Fernando Alonso qualified fastest.

Verstappen, who will go into the race leading the drivers' standings 46 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez (129), also struggled with the wet conditions.

The Dutchman said: "It was quite a tricky qualifying, with the rain. It was raining, drying, so you had to be on the track at the right time. I think overall the car was working really well.

"In Q3 it's always a bit of a lottery sometimes, when you have to put the fastest lap in.

"I got a bit hindered on my final lap with the yellow flag unfortunately, but I think still to be on the front row is very good for us and we have a good race car in the dry and the wet."

Perez will start on the second row alongside Leclerc, while Britain's seven-time world champion and home favourite Lewis Hamilton will be in fifth place for Mercedes today.

Leclerc, who spun on his final flying lap, blamed himself for the incident but was happy for Sainz.

"I am (disappointed) but happy for Carlos, he did a great job today," the Monegasque driver said.

"I spun on that last lap, I knew it was the lap where I had to put everything together and I didn't... so I didn't deserve to be on pole.

"P3 is still a good position to start in for tomorrow's race."

Hamilton, meanwhile, failed to extend his run of eight British front-row starts.

"I'm a little bit disappointed for the crowd," said the Briton, who had promised to fight for pole.

"I was pushing so hard to get on the front row and pole position today and I think we could've been in the top three, honestly."

McLaren's Lando Norris will start in sixth, with Alonso of Alpine in seventh. Mercedes' George Russell, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Williams' Nicholas Latifi complete the top 10.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Race day: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 9.55pm