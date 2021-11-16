Stewards' decisions baffle in Sao Paulo

If Mercedes chief Toto Wolff sounded a little disillusioned with the stewarding at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Interlagos, it was a little difficult not to sympathise with him.

First, Lewis Hamilton, 19 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the best title fight for years, had to take a five grid-place penalty for running the fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of his campaign. Fair enough, those are the rules, and everybody accepted them.