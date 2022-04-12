Sports World

Thai teen Ratchanon sets record in victory

PATTAYA • Thailand's teenage golf sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat became the youngest winner of one of the sport's major Tours by winning the inaugural Asian Mixed Cup on Sunday.

With eight birdies in the final round, the 15-year-old carded a seven-under 65 to finish on 20 under at the Siam Country Club. He was two strokes clear of runner-up Kim Joo-hyung, 19, of South Korea.

At 15 years and 37 days, Ratchanon bested Ryo Ishikawa's record. In 2007, the Japanese was 15 years and eight months old when he won the Japan Tour's Munsingwear Open KSB Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Djokovic to use experience as 'fuel'

MONTE CARLO • Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic admitted on Sunday his absence from tournaments due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 "has been difficult, mentally and emotionally" but the Serb, 34, will "use that as a fuel".

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has played just three matches this year at Dubai in February, but is set to play in the round of 32 today against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters, as the clay-court season gets under way.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE