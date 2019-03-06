Sports World : Gnabry pens contract extension with Bayern

Gnabry pens contract extension with Bayern

MUNICH • Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has signed a three-year contract extension with the German champions that will keep him at the club until 2023, the football club announced yesterday.

The Germany international, who spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim after joining Bayern, is enjoying a fine first campaign in Munich, having scored six league goals and set up another two.

Hailing the former Arsenal player as " one of our young, wild ones", club sports director Hasan Salihamidzic added that the 23-year-old was "an important part of the future (of) Bayern".

REUTERS

Snodgrass charged for alleged abuse

LONDON • West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been charged by the Football Association after allegedly abusing anti-doping officials, the governing body said on Monday.

The charge against the 31-year-old arises from a visit by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) officials to West Ham's training ground on Feb 6 and he has until March 18 to respond.

According to the Daily Mail, the Scotland international allegedly asked an official: "Haven't you got anything else better to do?"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zandvoort must seek its funds for Dutch GP

AMSTERDAM • Zandvoort must secure major backing by the end of this month if it is to bring the Dutch Grand Prix back to the Formula One calendar next year, the Netherlands Sports Council said on Monday.

The body said in an open letter that the circuit had failed to secure financial support from the Dutch government after signing a letter of intent with Formula One Management (FOM) in December.

While F1 is keen to have a race in the Netherlands to build on the wave of popularity surrounding Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the Dutch government has said it will not subsidise any race.

REUTERS