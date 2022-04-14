S'pore GP hails 'incredible response' as tickets sell out

Three-day grandstand and combination tickets for this year's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix were snapped up within six hours after going on sale yesterday morning.

Combination tickets allow spectators to choose from each of three locations (pit, Padang, Stamford) for the different race days.

All hospitality packages have also been fully taken up, with companies put on the waiting list in the event that extra places become available, said race promoters Singapore GP (SGP).

It also added that single-day grandstand and walkabout tickets will be released at a later date, while more three-day grandstand tickets "may be released in the event of further relaxation of safe management measures to allow for more than the current 75 per cent capacity limit".

Commenting on the ticket sales for the Sept 30-Oct 2 race, SGP director Adam Firth said: "After a two-year absence from the streets of Marina Bay, we are delighted by the incredible response to our first race in our new seven-year term.

"With the enormous demand, we are very appreciative of the patience and support shown by our fans and are 100 per cent committed to delivering another spectacular edition of the Singapore GP."

With the race returning to the Marina Bay Street circuit after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, fans were clearly eager to lap up the track action and entertainment on offer.

But the rush for tickets resulted in some hiccups yesterday, with several people complaining on the event's Facebook page about long waiting times, issues with seat selection and payment processing.

For some lucky fans, getting hold of a ticket was akin to striking the lottery.

Ferrari fan Ng Junxiang, 39, was relieved after he managed to purchase tickets for two adults and two children at the pit grandstand in 15 minutes. The cloud architect had anticipated the high demand after seeing comments on social media about the priority sales and long waiting time, and made sure he was logged on to his computer at 10am to get his tickets.

Ng, who will be attending his fifth Singapore race, said: "I have never heard of Grand Prix tickets selling out so fast. Usually, people tend to wait for news on the entertainment line-ups before they buy the tickets but due to the pent-up demand from the past two races being cancelled, it is on a different level of popularity this year."

In response to queries, an SGP spokesman said: "Due to the high demand for tickets, there was a queue for transactions which is not unusual for all hot-selling events like major concerts."

Noting that the ticketing system had "successfully transacted thousands of tickets within a few hours", the race promoters said that "a small number of patrons experienced technical issues" while trying to buy tickets.

The spokesman added: "Such isolated cases may happen for different reasons, including issues outside the ticketing system, such as each individual bank's processing system in the back end."

In January, Singapore announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting the F1 race starting this year. It will be the 17th race of this season's 22-stop calendar, after the Russian GP was axed following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

A full entertainment line-up will be released in the coming weeks.

• More information is available at singaporegp.sg, ticketing hotline 6229 7777 or via authorised ticketing partners.