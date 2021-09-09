Slew of hungry rookies relishing F1 challenge

LONDON • George Russell's move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's team-mate next year means every one of Formula One's top teams will have a bright young star in their driver line-up.

Russell is only 23, the same age as Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and with a similar talent that ultimately Mercedes could put on hold no longer.

In 50 races for Williams, he has out-qualified his team-mate 50 times. He has put the eighth-ranked team on the front row of the grid and onto the podium, albeit with second place in a "race" without overtaking in Belgium.

"The past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff of a driver 13 years younger than seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Below the top three teams, fellow Briton Lando Norris, pushing hard in his third full season at McLaren, is 21, while Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon is 24.

Other youngsters are Haas' Mick Schumacher and his fellow 22-year-old Nikita Mazepin, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, also 22, and 21-year-old Japanese Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri.

Verstappen, Leclerc and Ocon are grand prix winners - 17 times in the case of the Red Bull driver - and it surely will not be long before Russell steps up to join them.

"It's certainly very positive," said Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto of what looks like a golden period ahead as the sport enters a new era with rule changes aimed at making racing closer.

"There are a lot of young drivers who are doing really very, very well... this may be the best time now for young drivers that we've had in F1."

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, speaking at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, said the sport was in a "mega exciting" place.

"All the big teams are going to have their young driver and I'm very bullish on F1's future, I'm excited for the new car, I think the cost cap is working," he added.

"Led by these superstar drivers with the big teams, I think it's going to be massively exciting, the next decade of F1."

F1 still has three multiple world champions in Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel but the future is here and hungry.

"It's so important to get yourself in a top team as a young driver early on, so you can show what you can do," said Britain's 1996 world champion Damon Hill on Sky Sports.

The rise has been long-awaited, with Russell and Norris rivals in Formula Two in 2018 after Leclerc won the title in 2017, while Verstappen and Ocon raced against each other in European Formula Three.

"I remember meeting him when he was young, dreaming of one day being a Formula One driver," said Hamilton of Russell after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Williams announced yesterday that Thailand's Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as their driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi.

Albon, 25, had been competing in German Touring Cars (DTM) after being dropped by Red Bull at the end of last year.

REUTERS