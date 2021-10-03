Singtel gets F1 rights

Formula One fans in the Republic can breathe a sigh of relief, after Singtel announced yesterday that it has secured the broadcast rights for the sport.

This follows the shutting down of Fox Sports channels in South-east Asia and Hong Kong on Friday, a move which had left many sports fans frustrated, particularly those who are F1, tennis and golf enthusiasts.

Those who subscribe to Singtel's World Sports pack, Variety packs and all Value and Ultimate packs can continue watching F1 on mio Sports 2 (Ch112) at no additional cost for the rest of the season as well as the 2022 term.

All Singtel TV customers will also get a free preview of next weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

Those who are not subscribed to Singtel TV packs can sign up for its streaming service Cast Sports Plus as a standalone, which costs $49.90 a month. Or they can sign up for the telco's Starter pack ($23.90) and World Sports pack (add on $14.90 a month).

The news was welcomed by F1 fans, who, until Singtel's announcement, had been left without an option to watch live races. While one could catch F1 TV, live race action was streamed only via F1 TV Pro, which is unavailable in Singapore.

The 2021 F1 season has been the most exciting in years, with the lead in the drivers' championship changing hands between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. With just seven races left, Britain's Hamilton (246.5 points) leads his Dutch rival by just two points.

Producer Basil Yeo, 32, said: "I am relieved because the title race is pretty hot now and it'd be terrible if we had to resort to alternative means or rely on post-race highlights to catch the action."

Anna Yip, Singtel's Consumer Singapore chief executive, said: "We have been working hard over the past months to bring Formula 1 to Singtel TV, so that our customers can continue to catch comprehensive live coverage of the exhilarating, action-packed races.

"We are committed to providing customers with a wide range of sports content... sports fans can look forward to more top-tier sporting events in the weeks to come."

Last week, it inked a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which was previously also available only on Fox Sports, to air its UFC Fight Nights from today on mio Sports 2 (Ch 112).

The telco has also added new channels, including Astro Cricket (Ch123) and Eurosport (Ch116), which will feature content like international cricket events, cycling and winter sports events.

While it remains unclear whether F1 will be shown on StarHub channels, the telco also secured the broadcast rights to the UFC last week and has live coverage of cricket's Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup as part of its sports offerings.