Singapore renews deal to host F1 race until 2028

In one of the strongest signals that the country is committed to reopening and returning to life in a world with Covid-19, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP yesterday announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting a Formula One race here.

With international travel showing some signs of recovery, the agreement until 2028 is the longest renewal with the Formula One Group. The previous ones were between four and five years.

The longer runway will help sustain Singapore's reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle, attracting international visitors as travel rebounds, and generating business revenue and jobs for Singaporeans, said Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

The race is seen as an important driver of growth as the tourism sector has been battered by Covid-19. Last year, there were 330,000 visitor arrivals and about $1.9 billion in tourism receipts, a fraction of the 19 million visitors and $27.7 billion in receipts in 2019.

The 12 editions of the race have brought in more than 550,000 unique foreign visitors and over $1.5 billion in tourism receipts. Overseas visitors generally comprise 40 per cent of racegoers here.

STB and Singapore GP said the race supports local businesses, particularly in the engineering, construction and hospitality sectors and that "90 per cent of the race organisation is sub-contracted annually to Singapore-based companies". The event also sees 30,000 staff deployed to work at the Marina Bay Street Circuit annually.

This year's race is scheduled for Oct 2, with tourists expected to attend though the organisers stressed they would work with government agencies to ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community.

While three of last year's 22 races (Italy, Portugal and Azerbaijan) were held behind closed doors, the rest proceeded with fans in the grandstands, with Britain, the United States and Brazil welcoming full houses in the hundreds of thousands.

The majority of races required adults to be fully vaccinated and/or supply a negative test, though mask wearing and social distancing were loosely enforced.

Singapore has recently hosted several international events. In November, pop star JJ Lin performed in front of 2,000 fans each night at Marina Bay Sands under vaccination-differentiated safe management measures without the need for social distancing.

In the same month, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum welcomed 300 international business and government leaders to Sentosa's Capella hotel, with strict testing requirements to allow for networking. Last month, Singapore held the month-long Suzuki Cup football tournament with some games featuring 10,000 people at the National Stadium.

The Singapore Grand Prix is on a different scale though. The race in 2019, the last time it was staged here, drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators - the second-highest after the 300,000 total at the 2008 debut race.

Organisers said they will work to reduce the race's carbon footprint, including switching to renewable energy sources and increasing recycling efforts.

The last two night races were cancelled - the F1 pit building was converted into a Covid-19 treatment facility - ending the previous four-year extension signed in 2017. Singapore Airlines' title sponsorship also ended last year.

Race promoters Singapore GP declined to comment on the search for new title sponsors.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and STB fund 60 per cent of the $135 million race costs each year, with Singapore GP footing the rest. A similar outlay will be required for the next seven races.